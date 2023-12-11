Mary Ann Tocio Sells 5,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

