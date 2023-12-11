Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

MAS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $63.98. 1,232,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after buying an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

