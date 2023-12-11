Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.16

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.16 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 253094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,802 shares of company stock worth $1,166,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

