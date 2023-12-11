Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %

Maximus stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,150. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,271 shares of company stock worth $2,121,085 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

