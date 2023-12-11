Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.
Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %
Maximus stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,150. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Maximus Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,271 shares of company stock worth $2,121,085 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
