McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MKC opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.