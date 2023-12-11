McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $563.00 at TD Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $508.00 to $563.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.78. 53,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,225. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

