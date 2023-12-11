MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.86. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

