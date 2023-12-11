Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.130-5.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.2 billion.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. 5,598,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

