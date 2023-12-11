Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 421,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 6.5% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $165,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

