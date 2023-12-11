Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Kinetic Partners Management LP

Kinetic Partners Management LP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.8% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,919,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 74.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 524,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after buying an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

META opened at $331.20 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.72.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

