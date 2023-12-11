Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $11.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,074,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.