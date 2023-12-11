Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 39.100-39.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 40.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.100-39.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,223.71.

MTD stock traded up $21.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,112.50. 122,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,757. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,050.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,179.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

