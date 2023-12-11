Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 39.100-39.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 44.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 39.100-39.300 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MTD traded up $21.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,112.50. 122,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,757. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,050.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,179.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 498.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

