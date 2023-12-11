Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.500-10.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $973.1 million-$983.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 39.100-39.300 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $21.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,112.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,050.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,179.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,714,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

