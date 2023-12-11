Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,102,197.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $1,600,319.79.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10.

On Monday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88.

On Friday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,285.13.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.2 %

TEAM traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,545. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.18.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

