Michael E. Daniels Sells 4,331 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $334,223.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,764.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several analysts have commented on NIC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,931,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 195,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.