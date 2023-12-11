Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NetScout Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.60. 1,044,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
