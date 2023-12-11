Michael Xie Sells 25,885 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FTNT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. 5,133,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

