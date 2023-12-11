Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.000–1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.79. 18,540,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,087,783. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,083. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

