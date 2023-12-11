MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $565.04 and last traded at $568.99. Approximately 232,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 786,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.39.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 432.17 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

