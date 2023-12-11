MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.45. MidCap Financial Investment shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 109,779 shares.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

