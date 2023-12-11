Mikhail Eydelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 896,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.