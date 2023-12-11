Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is one of 980 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mineralys Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors 5459 17310 42482 837 2.59

Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.77%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.7% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -28.55% -22.87% Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors -1,919.40% -268.29% -29.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -$29.80 million -2.24 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors $1.79 billion $227.00 million -1.75

Mineralys Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

