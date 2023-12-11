Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.9 million-$171.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.7 million. Mitek Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

MITK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. 162,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,724. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

