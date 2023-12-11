Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.7 million. Model N also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.
Shares of MODN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,629. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.71.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
