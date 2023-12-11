Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.7 million. Model N also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,629. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

