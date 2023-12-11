Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.3 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 499,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,629. The firm has a market cap of $865.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.71. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,738 shares of company stock worth $1,106,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

