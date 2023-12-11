Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Christopher William Patterson Sells 6,400 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 423,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
