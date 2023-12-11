monday.com’s (MNDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNDY. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.75.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $175.03 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -514.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

