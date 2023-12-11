MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,010,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,021 shares.The stock last traded at $399.02 and had previously closed at $381.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.82. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

