MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-2.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.39. 2,968,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average of $373.82. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $164.59 and a 12 month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

