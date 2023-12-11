Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 4.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $376.46. 104,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,264. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $378.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average of $337.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

