Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.83

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.83 and last traded at $141.83, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.83.
Moog Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.16.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $872.05 million for the quarter.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.