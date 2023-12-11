Morgan Stanley Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $21.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $957.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

