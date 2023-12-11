Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 5.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 33,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 639,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

MORF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Morphic Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after buying an additional 488,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morphic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after buying an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

