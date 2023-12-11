MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.70. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 285,843 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

