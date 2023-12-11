Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.1 million.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Movado Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 177,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $612.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. Movado Group has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Movado Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

