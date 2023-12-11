MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 354 shares.The stock last traded at $82.36 and had previously closed at $82.54.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $578.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

