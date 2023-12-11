Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 107,483 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

