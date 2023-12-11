National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
NHI stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
