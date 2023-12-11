National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Sells $663,750.00 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.7 %

NHC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.20. 147,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National HealthCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.