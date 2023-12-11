National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.39

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 2898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.33.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 81.10%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $641,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

