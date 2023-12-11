National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $512,228.40 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $512,228.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,495,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $1,563,858.90.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. 137,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.43.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 26.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,124,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

