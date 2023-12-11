National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 948,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,973. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

