Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 720,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Navient has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

