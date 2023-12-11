Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $21.74.

Nayax Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $639.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 621.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

