Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $21.74.
Nayax Stock Down 10.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $639.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
