nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $476.5 million-$478.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.2 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Stephens lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 264,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,691 shares of company stock worth $408,282. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 476,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in nCino by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

