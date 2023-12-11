nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5 million-$125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.7 million. nCino also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.53. 264,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,645. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,691 shares of company stock worth $408,282. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nCino by 53,331.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.