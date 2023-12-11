Needham & Company LLC Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.00 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.