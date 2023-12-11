Needham & Company LLC Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
