Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 26147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

