Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 968,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,698,636 shares.The stock last traded at $17.82 and had previously closed at $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $107,401,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

